CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Bridge deck repairs in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Oakwood Road exit will have one lane closed through Monday, according to the Division of Highways.

DOH says the slow lane will be closed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say the DOH is, “working to expedite plans to have the bridge deck replaced.”

The same lane will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the 44-mile marker near the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, the DOH says.