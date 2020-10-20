Bridge shutdowns I-64 Eastbound for repairs in Kenova

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – Traffic will be reduced to one lane of travel on Broad Hollow Bridge along I-64 near mile marker 1.75.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the eastbound lane will be closed from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 for emergency repair work on the bridge.

Officials say eastbound traffic traveling on I-64 will use Exit 1 and follow the signed detour along US 60 eastbound during the repair.

