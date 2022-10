KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m.

The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m.

Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene.

It is unknown at this time how long the lane will be closed.