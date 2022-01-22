All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

UPDATE: Road in Chelyan back open

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Car crash at the intersection of Cabin Creek Road and MacCorkle Avenue Southeast.

UPDATE(11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022): Metro 911 reports that MacCorkle Avenue SE is back open.

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say there was a car crash at the intersection of Cabin Creek Road and MacCorkle Avenue Southeast.

They say the call came in right after 10:50 a.m.

MacCorkle Avenue is currently shut down, Metro reports.

There is no word on injuries, but they say that medics are on the scene assessing the situation.

Kanawha County Ambulance, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and East Bank Fire Department are on the scene, according to dispatchers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS