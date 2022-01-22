UPDATE: Road in Chelyan back open

Car crash at the intersection of Cabin Creek Road and MacCorkle Avenue Southeast.

UPDATE(11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022): Metro 911 reports that MacCorkle Avenue SE is back open.

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say there was a car crash at the intersection of Cabin Creek Road and MacCorkle Avenue Southeast.

They say the call came in right after 10:50 a.m.

MacCorkle Avenue is currently shut down, Metro reports.

There is no word on injuries, but they say that medics are on the scene assessing the situation.

Kanawha County Ambulance, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and East Bank Fire Department are on the scene, according to dispatchers.