CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials confirm a multi-vehicle crash on Cantley Drive near Corridor G in Charleston.

They say the call came in around 12:30 p.m. and that they have received conflicting information on how many vehicles were a part of the crash.

Photo Courtesy: Jerry Waters

Photo Courtesy: Jerry Waters

Photo Courtesy: Jerry Waters

Medics are still on the scene assessing the situation.

Cantley Drive is currently shut down, according to dispatchers.

Map of the Area

They say that the Charleston Fire Department, Charleston EMS, and Charleston PD are on the scene.