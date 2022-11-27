UPDATE (Nov. 27, 2022, at 12:15 p.m.): The Charleston Police Department (CPD) says an accident that happened on I-77 Sunday morning left one person with life-threatening injuries and two family dogs deceased.

CPD says a family of four was heading south on I-77 when the driver entered the curve at the I-77S/I-64W split at Mile Marker 100.

CPD says the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a cement barrier wall. The vehicle went over the interstate and landed below at the Martin Marietta Charleston Yard on Pennsylvania Avenue, police say.

All four people were taken to Charleston Area Medical Center General, according to police. One person has life-threatening injuries and three others have non-life-threatening injuries, CPD says.

The family’s two dogs were found dead at the scene, police say.

CPD says their Crash Investigation Unit is looking into what happened.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says an accident with injuries happened on Interstate 77 southbound just past the I-64/I-77 split.

The accident happened around 9:49 a.m., dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say one vehicle was involved, but approximately four people were taken to the hospital.

The car apparently went over the interstate wall and onto the ground below. Dispatchers say the car “came off the interstate and landed under it.”

(Photo by Jerry Waters)

(Photo courtesy of WV 511 cameras)

The interstate is partially back open, according to dispatchers. Metro 911 tells 13 News the right lane is still shut down as of 11:40 a.m.

Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department & EMS responded to the accident, according to dispatchers.