WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — The City of Wellston, Ohio, announced road closures for upcoming holiday festivities.

Starting Friday evening, First Street between Ohio Avenue and Railroad Avenue will close in preparation for “Christmas Treats on Wellston Streets.” The closure will last the entire event.

The following streets will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. during Wellston’s Christmas Parade on Saturday:

Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed from Sixth Street to A Street;

Second Street will be closed from Pennsylvania Avenue to Ohio Avenue;

Ohio Avenue will be closed from Second Street to Broadway Street; and

Broadway Street will be closed from Railroad Avenue to New York Avenue.

Wellston City officials ask residents to drive cautiously, watch for pedestrians, and take an alternate route during the closures.