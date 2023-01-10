UPDATE (Jan. 10, 4:52 p.m.): Metro 911 says crews closed the northbound and southbound ramps of the Belle exits (Mile Marker 96) on Interstate 64/77.

The closure follows a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 60 in Campbells Creek.

The West Virginia 511 traffic map shows significant backup in the area.

The map also shows traffic in the Chesapeake-Chelyan area. Drivers who cannot use the Belle interstate exits are most likely getting off at Chelyan to use the bridge there as a detour.

UPDATE (Jan. 10, 4:05 p.m.): Metro 911 says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 60 are still closed after a crash at the mouth of Campbells Creek Drive.

Crews are asking people to avoid the nearby Belle exits on Interstate 64/77. The West Virginia 511 traffic map shows significant backup in that area.

Dispatchers do not know how long the lanes will be closed. They believe crews are starting to clean up coal in the road.

Medics cleared the driver for injuries, according to Metro 911.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 60 are closed at the Campbells Creek Drive intersection after a crash on Tuesday.

According to dispatchers, there was a single-vehicle crash involving a coal truck “at the mouth” of Campbells Creek Drive around 3:04 p.m.

Metro 911 says there was no entrapment, but the driver is asking to be checked out by medics. Dispatchers do not know the extent of injuries at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. 13 News is working to find more information about how long the road will be closed.