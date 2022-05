EAST BANK, WV (WOWK) — East Bank Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that the Coalburg railroad crossing in East Bank, West Virginia, will close Tuesday through Wednesday.

The crossing (located near Maccorkle Ave SE and Coalburg Road) will close from Tuesday at 5 a.m. to Wednesday at 7 a.m., according to CSX Transportation.

East Bank VFD said they will provide updates if needed.