NITRO, WV (WOWK) — One lane is closed on I-64 due to contractors fixing potholes on the Interstate, officials with the WVDOH say.

Map of where traffic backed up to (Photo Courtesy: WV511)

Jennifer Dooley, a spokesperson with the West Virginia Department of Highways, says that the right lane is currently closed because the contractor is working on patching potholes. From the WV511 map, it says that one eastbound lane is closed.

Dooley says they expect the lane to be opened by 5 p.m.