CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Corridor G (U.S. Route 119) Northbound is shut down after a two-vehicle crash near Emerald Road and Eureka Road.

All lanes are shut down on the Northbound side, dispatchers say.

According to Metro, no one has been transported for medical treatment at this time.

Responders include Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department & EMS.

There is currently no other information. 13 News will update this story as more information comes in.