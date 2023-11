KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle crash at the Institute exit ramp in the westbound lanes of I-64 has closed the ramp and two lanes.

According to dispatchers, the slow and middle lanes at the 50 mile marker are closed due to the crash.

There is no word on any injuries. Crews are currently on the scene.

Fire crews from Dunbar and Institute, as well as ambulances from Kanwaha County and the sheriff’s office are on the scene.