UPDATE (11:28 a.m. on Monday, June 13): All lanes of I-64 westbound are now closed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports that the middle and slow lanes are closed due to a crash on Interstate 64 West at Exit 46 in Nitro.

2 of 3 lanes of I64W are closed due to a multiple-vehicle accident. (WV511 camera)

According to Metro, one or two vehicles were involved. One vehicle was pulling a box trailer, Metro says.

Metro also reports one vehicle is turned on its side.

No one has been transported for injuries at this time.

Responders include Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, Kanawha County Ambulance and Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.