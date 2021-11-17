All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Crash in Sissonville leads to roadway shutdown

Vehicle crash on Sissonville Drive leads to roadway being closed down.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports there is a crash on Sissonville Drive that has the roadway shut down.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, no life-threatening injuries have been reported. KCSO officials say a car attempting to brake for traffic struck the vehicle in front of it and then a side-by-side traveling in the opposite direction.

