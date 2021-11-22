All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Crash in Teays Valley leads to roadway being shut down for 30 minutes

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vehicle crash in Teays Valley leads to northbound lane of Route 34 shut down for 30 minutes.

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — The Teays Valley Fire Department says they responded to an accident that shut down the northbound lane of Route 34.

  • (Courtesy: Teays Valley Fire Department)
  • (Courtesy: Teays Valley Fire Department)
  • (Courtesy: Teays Valley Fire Department)

The fire department says the crash happened “around lunchtime” outside of the Taco Bell in Teays Valley on Route 34. It shut down the northbound lane for 30 minutes. They also report that one person has been taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the person who was transported.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS