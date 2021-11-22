Crash in Teays Valley leads to roadway being shut down for 30 minutes

Vehicle crash in Teays Valley leads to northbound lane of Route 34 shut down for 30 minutes.

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — The Teays Valley Fire Department says they responded to an accident that shut down the northbound lane of Route 34.

The fire department says the crash happened “around lunchtime” outside of the Taco Bell in Teays Valley on Route 34. It shut down the northbound lane for 30 minutes. They also report that one person has been taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the person who was transported.