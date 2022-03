ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — There has been a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 1400 block of MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans. All lanes are currently shut down.

Metro 911 officials say that the call first came in just before 8 p.m.

They say that all lanes are currently closed down.

There is no word on any injuries but medics are still on the scene.

St. Albans Police Department, St. Albans Fire Department and Kanawha County EMS all responded to the scene.