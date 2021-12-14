UPDATE: Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after crash with car

A car and a motorcycle sideswiped each other on I-64W on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Michael Magee)

UPDATE (3:20 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2021): Law enforcement reports that the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital, but is alert and talking.

The woman driving the car is uninjured, law enforcement says.

They say that a motorcycle and a car sideswiped each other.

They are now reporting that all westbound lanes are back open.

UPDATE (3:18 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2021): WV511 cameras at Institute Hill shows that traffic is starting to move smoothly.

There is no word on if the roads are back up or of any injuries.

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say there is a crash on I-64W near Cross Lanes that has traffic backed up to Institute Hill.

A crash has been reported on I-64W near mile marker 47 (WOWK File)

Traffic backed up all the way to Institute Hill on I-64W (Photo Courtesy: WV511)

They say the crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle and it has closed the slow and middle lane.

There is no word on injuries or if anyone has been taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement is on the scene.

13 News has a crew on the way and we will update you as more information becomes available.