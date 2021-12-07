UPDATE: Crashes on I-64W slowing down traffic

UPDATE: (7 p.m. Dec. 7, 2021) – Emergency crews are now reporting a second crash on I-64 just one mile from the crash near Nitro.

Officials say the second crash happened near the 47-mile marker near Cross Lanes just after 6 p.m. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from this crash. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

According to Metro officials, one lane of the ramp near the 47-mile marker has been shut down and traffic is still moving slow.

The three-vehicle crash at the 46-mile marker in Nitro has now been cleared.

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A three-vehicle crash leads to two of the three lanes on I-64W near Nitro being closed down, Metro 911 officials say.

Dispatchers say it was a three-vehicle crash on I-64 westbound at mile marker 46 at around 5:30 p.m. They say there are no injuries at this time and no one was taken to the hospital.

(Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Director Bob Schaper)

Cameras and the map on WV 511 show that traffic is moving but very slowly and that it is backed up to the Cross Lanes exit and beyond.

Metro 911 says that they do not know what time all lanes will be open, but a wrecker is on its way.

WV 511 says to use caution in the area.