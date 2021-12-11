Crash outside the South Charleson Community Center reported

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials say there is a two-vehicle crash outside of the South Charleston Community Center on Jefferson Road.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 12:48 p.m. where two vehicles hit each other in a t-bone position.

They say there are injuries but do not know the extent of said injuries.

There are no road closures as of now, according to dispatchers.

The South Charleston Police Department, the South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene.