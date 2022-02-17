UPDATE (1:05 p.m on Thursday, Feb 17): One person was transported from this crash to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Both westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue SE are closed after an accident.

Kanawha County Metro says that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the 4600 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE in Kanawha City.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. EMS and fire crews are on the scene.

The lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time.