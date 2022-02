DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a crash on I-64E around the 53 mile-marker.

Metro 911 officials say they got the call around 5 a.m. on Feb. 19.

The right two lanes of I-64 eastbound are closed down.

They say they do not have information on any injuries as of 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.

The Dunbar Fire Department and the Dunbar Police Department responded to the crash.