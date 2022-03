CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — One lane of Cross Lanes Drive is open. after a two-vehicle crash.

Metro 911 officials say a call came in around 6:50 p.m. about a crash on Cross Lanes Drive and Fairland Drive.

They say that no injuries are being reported and medical assistance has already cleared the scene.

A wrecker is currently on its way.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash.