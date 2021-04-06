Countdown to Tax Day
Delays possible through June in Boyd County due to fiber optic infrastructure work

by: Bailey Brautigan

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, underground utility work will impact travel on US 23 in Boyd County through the month of June.

Contractors will be working along US 23 between US 60 at Catlettsburg and KY 5 north of Ashland in order to install and upgrade fiber optic infrastructure under an approved permit with the Kentucky Department of Highways.

Lanes and shoulders will be closed intermittently during work days, so motorists should reduce speed and heed warning signs. Drivers are advised to prepare for possible delays.

