UPDATE (6:18 p.m. on Thursday, July 13): The WV511 map shows that traffic is back to normal on WV-62.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A downed power line is causing traffic to back up on State Route 62 in Eleanor.

Dispatchers say there are “trees down all over the county.”

Power outages from severe storms on Thursday are being reported across our region.

According to the AEP outage map, the primary areas with power outages are Putnam and Mason counties.

As of 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, around 565 customers are reporting outages in Putnam and Mason counties.