UPDATE (12:01 p.m. on May 10, 2022): More details are emerging after a driver accidentally hit a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office cruiser near Sissonville on Tuesday.

Metro 911 reports two Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating a previous crash involving a tractor-trailer rollover on Martins Branch Road.

Dispatch says one deputy was inside his vehicle with emergency lights on when an SUV passed stopped vehicles and accidentally hit the driver’s side front door of the cruiser. The deputy was not injured, according to Metro.

Metro says the driver of the SUV was transported for medical treatment but did not appear to be injured from the crash.

Dispatch reports the accident is believed to be due to a medical issue. No charges are filled at this time, according to Metro.

Martins Branch Road is blocked on both sides near Bailey Drive, according to Metro. The road will be closed for several hours.

A Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputy is responding to the incident involving the jeep and cruiser, dispatch says.