TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation says one lane of Interstate 64 is closed overnight on Tuesday for pothole repair near Teays Valley.

The WVDOT says the eastbound slow lane is closed between mile markers 41 and 42 from Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to Wednesday morning rush hour.

Officials emailed the advisory to 13 News around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday. WV 511 cameras show traffic backup in the area now.

(Photo from WV511)

Contractors are using a mixture of cold asphalt for temporary repairs since asphalt plants are closed during winter, the WVDOT says.

More repairs will be made as needed, and the WVDOT says the West Virginia Division of Highways will keep the public informed.