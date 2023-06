Video Courtesy: WV511

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Montrose Drive exit are congested due to “emergency roadwork,” dispatchers say.

Metro 911 officials say the Division of Highways has the slow and middle lanes shut down from the Montrose Drive exit to the Oakwood Road exit for the roadwork.

They say there will be roadwork until 5 p.m. Monday.