Expect Ashland bridge traffic changes starting Sept. 20

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Friday that Tri-State drivers should expect some traffic changes when it comes to the Ashland twin bridges starting September 20.

On that date, contractors will conduct inspections of the structural components of the 12th Street (green) and 13th street (blue) bridges. These bridges carry US 23 and US 60 between Kentucky and Ohio.

Daily lane closures between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on both bridges and US 23 (Greenup Avenue) will follow this schedule:

Monday, Sept. 20, 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open. Expect merging traffic entering the bridge from Kentucky and while exiting the bridge in Ohio.

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

Thursday, Sept. 23, 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

Friday, Sept. 24, Greenup Avenue below bridges, alternating single lane closures, each direction.

Saturday, Sept. 25, 12th Street bridge, one lane traffic across the bridge. Crews will begin with left lane closed, followed by right lane closed. Opposite lane will remain open each time. No over-dimensional loads permitted during inspection.

Crews will also use the sidewalk on the 12th Street bridge to perform inspection activities, but will maintain clearance for pedestrians and cyclists.

Additionally, the Ohio Department of Transportation will conduct its annual inspection of the Oakley Collins Bridge between Ironton and US 23 at Russell. On September 13 and 14, the Ironton-Russell bridge will close between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. During these closures, traffic will be detoured via US 52 to the Ashland twin bridges to US 23 in Kentucky.