VIDEO: Dave Chappelle show announcement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two big events are happening in Charleston and event officials are reminding people there may be some traffic in the area.

Doors for Dave Chappelle at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium will open at 5:30 p.m. The Winfield High School graduation will be across the street at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center said no cellphones, cameras or recording devices are allowed at the Dave Chappelle show. Phones and smartwatches will be put in a pouch that has a magnetic lock that will be open at the end of the show.