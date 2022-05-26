CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports that a fallen tree has shut down Loudon Heights Road about 20 feet from the intersection at the South Side Bridge in Charleston. Dispatch asks that drivers temporarily find an alternate route.

Dispatch says the tree just fell down, and that it was not caused by maintenance or construction.

Metro 911 does not know how long the road will be closed. Charleston Street Department and Charleston Police Department on currently on scene cleaning up the road.

Stay with WOWK 13 News for updates on the closure.