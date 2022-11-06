KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down at Mile Marker 10 after a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash near Wills Creek in Kanawha County.

The call into dispatch at 3:38 p.m.

Metro says two people are entrapped in the vehicle. One person is dead, dispatchers say.

Responders are still en route, according to Metro. Those agencies include the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and Clendenin VFD. Clay County EMS also responded and was the first to arrive on the scene.

This is a developing story.