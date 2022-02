PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A FedEx ran off I-64 earlier this morning that caused all eastbound lanes to be closed down near the Scott Depot exit.

Putnam County dispatchers say that a wrecker is on the way to remove the truck.

They are unsure of when the lanes will open back up.

They say no law enforcement was dispatched to the area and the West Virginia Department of Highways and a wrecker service are responding.