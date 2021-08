FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as of Friday, Aug. 27, all of the state's 120 counties were in red on the current incidence rate map. Every county is also considered high risk by the CDC. State health officials have reported a total of 562,623, with 4,815 new cases on Friday.