NITRO, WV (WOWK) — With construction bringing I-64 to one lane and a vehicle crash, there is heavy congestion in the 4300 block of 1st Avenue in Nitro.

Putnam County dispatchers say the vehicle crash caused one injury. They do not know the extent of the injuries or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

According to the WV511 cameras, there is congestion in that area causing traffic.