Heavy congestion on I-64W in Charleston

Map of Charleston area where heavy congestion is happening on I-64W (WOWK File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The WV511 cameras show heavy congestion on I-64W coming through Charleston.

WV511’s Twitter account says there are bridge deck repairs going on in the area.

Kanawha County planned bridge deck repairs on Sunday December 12th on the Eugene A. Carter M.B., I-64 Westbound. The left and center lanes will be closed 7:00am-5:30pm. pic.twitter.com/F59fAx9rXV — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) December 12, 2021

The 511 map says that traffic is congested back to exit 100 on I-64W.

The WV511 map shows that traffic is visibly backed up on the Bigley I/C and Westmoreland Exit cameras where traffic is moving slowly.

77/79 Westmoreland Exit camera following I-64E on Dec. 12, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV511)

Bigley I/C camera following I-64W on Dec. 12, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV511)

There is no word on when the congestion will be cleared up.