Heavy congestion on I-64W in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The WV511 cameras show heavy congestion on I-64W coming through Charleston.
WV511’s Twitter account says there are bridge deck repairs going on in the area.
The 511 map says that traffic is congested back to exit 100 on I-64W.
The WV511 map shows that traffic is visibly backed up on the Bigley I/C and Westmoreland Exit cameras where traffic is moving slowly.
There is no word on when the congestion will be cleared up.
