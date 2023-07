CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Traffic is backing up past Charleston city limits Wednesday morning because of road work in the westbound lanes of I-64.

On the WV511 map, you can see traffic continually backing up because of road work near the Oakwood Road exit on I-64.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the slow and middle lanes are closed between the 58.4 and 57.4 mile markers, as well as the Virginia Street on-ramp.

They say this started around 9 a.m. and is expected to end at 2 p.m.