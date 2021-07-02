Here’s how the Charleston fireworks will affect traffic on the 4th of July

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Inside West Virginia Politics, Putnam County Clerk and President of the West Virginia Clerks Association Brian Wood shares why he is against the "For the People Act" from a county clerk's perspective.

Wood says that being against the "For the People Act" does not mean being against the people and that county clerks want and work toward making sure every eligible individual has the right and ability to vote. He says he is concerned, however, the bill creating a "one-size-fits-all" approach from Washington, D.C. taking over West Virginia elections when one size may not actually fit all.