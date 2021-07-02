Here’s how the Charleston fireworks will affect traffic on the 4th of July

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the City of Charleston, Sunday night’s downtown fireworks will have an effect on traffic on both sides of the Kanawha River.
- Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Greenbrier Street and Court Street starting at 5:00 p.m. and will remain closed until the fireworks are over.
- Porter Road and MacCorkle Avenue will also be closed to westbound traffic, and MacCorkle Avenue and 119 will be closed to eastbound traffic. Thayer Street and MacCorkle Avenue will also be closed to eastbound traffic. All of these streets are set to reopen at midnight.
- Grosscup Road will be closed at Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road at 9:00 p.m., and the Southside Bridge will also close at that time. These areas will reopen around 10:30 p.m.
