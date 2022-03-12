CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There have been car crashes and disabled vehicles on multiple highways in West Virginia.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, there have been around 20 wrecks due to the snow, including one that shut down all lanes of US-35 on the Putnam-Mason line. They say that no injuries have been reported.

Cabell County dispatchers say there is a five-vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound at the 17 mile-marker. No injuries were reported. A tractor-trailer crash happened on I-64 at the eighth mile-marker.

Kanawha County dispatchers say they have mostly seen disabled vehicles with some places running slower, but no shutdowns. Lincoln County says they had one minor car crash with no major injuries.

Dispatchers in Mingo County and Wayne County both say they have received no word on any car crashes.