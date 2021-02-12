I-64 closed due to multi-vehicle crash

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of Interstate 64 in Boyd County is closed due to an accident involving four tractor-trailers and two cars.
One person is being treated for a head injury — there is no work on any additional injuries at this time.
Emergency crews have closed I-64 from exit 185 to 191. there is no word on when it will re-open at this time.

