KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crashes on I-64 are down 65% from 2022 to 2023, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

So far in 2023, there have been 257 crashes on I-64 in Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties. That figure is down from 728 crashes in 2022, and 777 in 2021.

Commuters say it does not feel like crashes are down, after just a few this week that caused major traffic delays.

A tractor-trailer crash on Monday night on the Dunbar-South Charleston bridge closed I-64 for several hours. Another crash happened Tuesday morning, which caused more delays not even 24 hours later. Two weeks ago, a truck hauling Blue Moon beer rolled over near mile-marker 44.

Dick Daughtery lives in Nitro but commutes to work in Charleston. He says on Monday he heard that there was heavy traffic on I-64 West around 5 p.m. just as he was ready to go home for the day. When he heard about the traffic, he decided to stay in the office and wait it out.

“I’d rather stay in town than have to stay on the interstate or stay in traffic," Daughtery said. "Sometimes I think I should take my boat to Charleston rather than drive.”

Paige Payne has lived in Charleston for 20 years and says traffic on I-64 has been a concern ever since she moved there. But she says while traffic can be annoying especially during the evening commutes, that drivers need to keep cool heads.

“Life is so simple these days, we need to remember to take a deep breath when we have to slow down," Payne said. "But it can be annoying when we sit in traffic. I hope everyone remembers to take a deep breath and enjoy the moment if you possibly can.”

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, more than 250 drivers are killed and 1,000 drivers are severely injured in crashes in the state every year.

The department's goal is to eliminate roadway deaths by 2050.