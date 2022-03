MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Only one lane will be open both ways on I-64 starting on Sunday, Mar. 6, at 5 p.m. for bridge repairs near Milton. If there is no inclement weather, lanes are expected to open back up by 3 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 11.

Officials say the fast lanes will close on Sunday, Mar. 13, and are expected to open back up on Friday, Mar. 18.

The road closure will be at milepost 28.67 near Milton.

They say the deck and expansion joints of the Kilgore Creek Bridge will be repaired.