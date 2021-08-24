Update: One person died, another in critical condition after multi-vehicle accident

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Update 1:16 p.m.: Putnam County Sheriff’s Department confirms to 13 News that one person has died and another person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on I-64 Tuesday morning.

Westbound lanes reopened an hour after being closed due to the accident.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Update 12:01 p.m.: Westbound lanes on I-64 have reopened after being closed for a few hours due to a multi-vehicle accident.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says the westbound lanes at the Saint Albans exit on I-64 are closed down due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The accident resulted in injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will be reopened.

Officials say to avoid the area if possible.