UPDATE: I-64 westbound in Nitro back open after tractor-trailer fire

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—According to dispatch, all lanes of I-64 westbound in Nitro are shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire. Crews were able to disengage the truck from its trailer, which is the part of the vehicle that is said to be on fire.

The shutdown is at mile marker 47, and crews are working to divert traffic around the accident. Drivers are warned to expect delays in the area.

This is not a HAZMAT situation, and no injuries were reported.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS