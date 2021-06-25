UPDATE: I-64 westbound in Nitro back open after tractor-trailer fire

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—According to dispatch, all lanes of I-64 westbound in Nitro are shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire. Crews were able to disengage the truck from its trailer, which is the part of the vehicle that is said to be on fire.

The shutdown is at mile marker 47, and crews are working to divert traffic around the accident. Drivers are warned to expect delays in the area.

This is not a HAZMAT situation, and no injuries were reported.