NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK) – I-64 eastbound lanes have reopened after a black SUV caught on fire in an accident. People stopped to help the people involved in the accident and soon after the fire and police departments arrived on scene.

Big Board Traffic camera shows the fire distinguished.

Injuries were reported initially with the crash. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.