BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) — The north and southbound fast lanes on I-79 are blocked after a crash at mile marker five near Big Chimney, Metro 911 officials report.

One person has been taken to the hospital with no word on their condition.

They do not have an idea of when those lanes will open up.