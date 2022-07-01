AMMA, WV (WOWK) — Roane County dispatch says the northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down near Amma, West Virginia, due to a tractor-trailer crash around 8:51 p.m.

Dispatch says that about 29.5 miles north of Charleston, a tractor-trailer went across the median, wrecked on the northbound side of the interstate, and caught on fire.

No injuries have been confirmed. Dispatch says there may be significant burn damage to the tractor-trailer, but that the fire is out.

Responders include Newton Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police out of Spencer and Roane County Emergency Squad Ambulance.

