UPDATE (May 30, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.): Metro 911 reports one eastbound lane of Interstate 64 is open after both lanes were shut down from a diesel spill during a tractor-trailer crash.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Metro 911, a tractor-trailer wreck occurred on Interstate 64 at mile marker 55 (Kanawha Turnpike exit) in South Charleston. Metro says all eastbound lanes are shut down due to a diesel spill.

(Photo courtesy: WV511)

Dispatch says South Charleston Police Department and South Charleston Fire Department are responding. Kanawha County Ambulance has been cleared with no injuries reported, according to Metro.