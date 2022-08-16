UPDATE (6:30 P.M. on Aug. 16, 2022): Metro 911 says Jefferson Road between Kanawha Turnpike and Davis Creek will be closed for a minimum of two or three hours due to a natural gas leak earlier in the day.

Drivers should find an alternate route at this time.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says that Jefferson Road between Kanawha Turnpike and Davis Creek is closed due to a natural gas leak. The closure cuts off Jefferson Road access to Corridor G.

Dispatchers say the incident happened shortly after 4 p.m.

Dispatchers do not know the severity of the leak at this time.

South Charleston Fire Department is currently on the scene. This is a developing story.