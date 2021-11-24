Kanawha Blvd. blocked after truck crashes into building

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a pickup truck crashed into the CASCI building on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston.

Metro says that only one person was in the truck and that injuries are unknown.

While there was some damage to the outside of the building, the truck did not go through to the inside.

The truck also clipped a fire hydrant, and the water company was notified.

Kanawha Boulevard is blocked at the scene.

Charleston Police, Fire and EMT responded.