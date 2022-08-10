SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 is advising drivers to stay away from Kellys Creek Road in Sissonville due to high water.

According to dispatchers, the 300 block of Kellys Creek Road is impassable after the culvert was completely washed out.

Dispatchers say the 300 block is at the start of Kellys Creek Road just past the compressor station in Sissonville.

Metro 911 says there is also high water at Rich Fork Road and Silent Drive in Sissonville.

Drivers should avoid these areas at this time. Turn around, don’t drown.